Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) rose 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.39 and last traded at $15.39. Approximately 883,758 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,272,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Pro Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $189.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of -1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.47.

In other Alpha Pro Tech news, Director David R. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $122,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APT. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 305.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 1,138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel and infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel.

