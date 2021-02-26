Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 883,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,377 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.2% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.13% of Alphabet worth $1,548,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL traded up $15.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,031.88. 74,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,294. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $2,145.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,933.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,709.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.