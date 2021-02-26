Alstom’s (ALSMY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ALSMY has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Alstom from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Alstom from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Alstom from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.50.

OTCMKTS ALSMY opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. Alstom has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.32.

About Alstom

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

