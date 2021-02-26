alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) PT Set at €16.80 by The Goldman Sachs Group

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been given a €16.80 ($19.76) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €15.78 ($18.57).

ETR:AOX opened at €14.37 ($16.91) on Wednesday. alstria office REIT has a one year low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a one year high of €15.24 ($17.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €14.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.59.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

