Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Has $325,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWO opened at $308.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $316.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.91. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $129.54 and a 12 month high of $339.91.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

