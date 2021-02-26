Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,100 SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 8,100.0% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $53.84 on Friday. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52-week low of $30.30 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.49.

About SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

