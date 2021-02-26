Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.43. Altisource Asset Management shares last traded at $23.93, with a volume of 31,216 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $39.48 million, a PE ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.94.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.75% of Altisource Asset Management at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.