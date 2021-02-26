AltraVue Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

AltraVue Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Chase comprises approximately 1.9% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings in Chase were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Chase by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 758,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,398,000 after buying an additional 50,475 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chase by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 511,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,693,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Chase by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 184,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,627,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Chase by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,134,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chase by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 62,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after buying an additional 10,929 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chase alerts:

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,250 shares of Chase stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total value of $137,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,579.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Peter R. Chase sold 1,500 shares of Chase stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 74,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,510,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $794,690. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.44. 162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,388. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.61. Chase Co. has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $117.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.31.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 7th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.18 million during the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.21%.

About Chase

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.