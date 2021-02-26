AltraVue Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

AltraVue Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 145,853 shares during the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group accounts for approximately 0.5% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. AltraVue Capital LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Natural Gas Services Group worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NGS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,742,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 471,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NGS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.27. 204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,410. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.64 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average of $9.42.

In related news, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

