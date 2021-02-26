Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) was upgraded by National Bank Financial from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Altus Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AIF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cormark raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$59.00 price target (down previously from C$65.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Altus Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.67.

Shares of AIF stock opened at C$54.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$51.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 132.80. Altus Group has a twelve month low of C$33.41 and a twelve month high of C$61.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

