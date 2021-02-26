Altus Strategies plc (LON:ALS) Insider Martin Keylock Buys 6,728 Shares

Altus Strategies plc (LON:ALS) insider Martin Keylock acquired 6,728 shares of Altus Strategies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £5,853.36 ($7,647.45).

LON:ALS opened at GBX 85 ($1.11) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 26.80 and a quick ratio of 26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £59.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.50. Altus Strategies plc has a one year low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a one year high of GBX 94.99 ($1.24). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 83.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 67.30.

Altus Strategies plc, through its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for gold, bauxite, copper, iron ore, zinc, lead, silver, tin, and tungsten deposits. It has a portfolio of projects, including Korali Sud (Diba) Gold Project and Lakanfla Gold Project located in Western Mali; Tabakorole Gold Project and Pitiangoma Est Gold Project located in Southern Mali; Laboum Gold Project located in Northern Cameroon; Agdz Copper-Silver Project, Takzim Copper-Zinc Project, Zaer Copper Project, and Ammas Zinc-Lead Project located in Central Morocco; Daro Copper-Gold Project, Zager Copper-Gold Project, and Tigray-Afar Copper-Silver Project located in Northern Ethiopia; Zolowo Gold Project and Leopard Rock Gold Prospect located in Western Liberia; and Prikro Gold Project located in Eastern CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

