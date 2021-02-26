Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Trading 5.8% Higher

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.77 and last traded at $2.73. 409,717 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,334,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

The company has a market cap of $52.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of -15.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28.

Get Ambow Education alerts:

Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter. Ambow Education had a negative return on equity of 58.71% and a negative net margin of 16.60%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ambow Education stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Ambow Education at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO)

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, K-12 Schools and CP&CE Programs. The K-12 Schools segment provides educational services covering K-12 programs and tutoring services; and international education programs.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Ambow Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambow Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.