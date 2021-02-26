Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Posts Earnings Results

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Shares of Amedisys stock traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $261.46. 780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,806. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $132.95 and a 1 year high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total transaction of $235,579.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total transaction of $142,742.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,680 shares of company stock worth $1,020,682 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMED shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.64.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

