Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,083 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.10% of Ameren worth $20,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,906,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,475,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,185 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,456,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 23,929.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,014,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,769 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,290,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,117,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,285,000 after acquiring an additional 529,345 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

AEE stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $72.39. 2,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,056. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $87.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.50 and a 200-day moving average of $78.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 61.49%.

AEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.