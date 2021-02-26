American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.06 Billion

Analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will post $4.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.89 billion. American Airlines Group posted sales of $8.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year sales of $26.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.26 billion to $29.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $36.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.34 billion to $39.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James cut American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,687 shares of the airline’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,823 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 44.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.94. The stock had a trading volume of 42,000,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,506,289. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average of $14.46.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

