American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in American Electric Power by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 88,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $930,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in American Electric Power by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 550,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,872,000 after acquiring an additional 38,546 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 277.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,660 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.46.

Shares of AEP opened at $76.30 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $100.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

