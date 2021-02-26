American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.55-4.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.65. American Electric Power also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.55-4.75 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEP. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.46.

NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $75.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,579. The firm has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.30. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $100.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

