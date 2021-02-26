American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

AEP traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,426,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,912. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.23. The company has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $100.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.46.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

