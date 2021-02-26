American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.75 Per Share

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Equity Investment Life in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.00. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 24,396 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 31.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 104.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 330.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

