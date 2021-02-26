American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) PT Raised to $125.00 at Piper Sandler

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of American Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.20.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

AFG stock opened at $108.62 on Monday. American Financial Group has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $114.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 0.92.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Financial Group news, VP Vito C. Peraino bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.39 per share, with a total value of $240,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,720.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 10,772 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 7,817 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $605,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.