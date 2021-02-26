American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $52.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. American International Group traded as high as $46.13 and last traded at $43.95, with a volume of 5331969 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.43.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.92.

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,246.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in American International Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in American International Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 10,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American International Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.14.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

American International Group Company Profile (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

