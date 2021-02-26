American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Upgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Overweight”

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $55.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Get American International Group alerts:

AIG stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.98 and its 200-day moving average is $35.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $46.13.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American International Group news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of American International Group by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 329,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 88,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.