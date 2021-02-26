American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Stock Price Up 5%

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)’s stock price rose 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.96 and last traded at $29.44. Approximately 484,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 378% from the average daily volume of 101,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.03.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APEI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of American Public Education from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Sidoti raised shares of American Public Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Public Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Get American Public Education alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day moving average is $30.60. The company has a market cap of $438.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Public Education during the first quarter worth $56,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Public Education by 45.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in American Public Education by 226.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in American Public Education by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.