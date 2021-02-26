American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Well Corp provides telehealth platform principally in the United States and globally. American Well Corp is based in BOSTON. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on American Well from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised American Well from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.41. American Well has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $43.75.

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 121,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $3,223,693.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 822,664 shares in the company, valued at $21,743,009.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 1,489,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $39,357,890.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,104,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,052,252.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,134,734 shares of company stock valued at $56,451,353 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Well during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in American Well during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Well during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

