Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Receives $35.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABCB. TheStreet raised Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $309,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,520 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $880,680 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Interval Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 94,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,614 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,427,000 after acquiring an additional 66,187 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.33 and a 200 day moving average of $33.41. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $50.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.94 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

