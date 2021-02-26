AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

AMERISAFE has decreased its dividend by 74.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. AMERISAFE has a payout ratio of 38.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AMERISAFE to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.7%.

AMSF traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $59.30. The company had a trading volume of 549 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,651. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.28. AMERISAFE has a 12-month low of $48.02 and a 12-month high of $75.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.33.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.36. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 26.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that AMERISAFE will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

