Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amplify Energy’s earnings. Amplify Energy posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Amplify Energy will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amplify Energy.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

AMPY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital raised Amplify Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

NYSE AMPY opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40. The company has a market cap of $114.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Amplify Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66.

In other Amplify Energy news, Director Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 78,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $78,897.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 8,644,298 shares of company stock valued at $9,414,507 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPY. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 304,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 47,552 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 269,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 142,045 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amplify Energy (AMPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.