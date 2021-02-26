Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Shares Up 8.5%

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) shot up 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $3.32. 1,025,906 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,533,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

A number of research firms have commented on AMPY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital raised shares of Amplify Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $109.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

In related news, Director Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 8,548,485 shares of Amplify Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $9,317,848.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,644,298 shares of company stock valued at $9,414,507 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amplify Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Amplify Energy by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 304,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 47,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Company Profile (NYSE:AMPY)

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

See Also: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.