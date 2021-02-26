Analysts Anticipate Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) to announce earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.32) and the highest is ($1.21). Achieve Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($6.00) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($5.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.38) to ($5.64). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($5.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.75) to ($3.68). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Achieve Life Sciences.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 72,259.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 15,897 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 12.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Achieve Life Sciences stock opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.71. Achieve Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $18.26.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

