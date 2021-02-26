Analysts Anticipate The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to Post $1.83 EPS

Brokerages predict that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Progressive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.03. The Progressive reported earnings of $1.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full year earnings of $5.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $7.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $87.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.03 and a 200-day moving average of $93.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $102.05. The company has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

In other The Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,258.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $329,249.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,195,026. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,213,279,000 after buying an additional 1,466,049 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,703,835,000 after buying an additional 1,060,295 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,810,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,167,790,000 after buying an additional 483,708 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $817,401,000 after buying an additional 2,116,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,674,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,190,000 after buying an additional 68,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

