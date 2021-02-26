Analysts Expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Brokerages expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to post sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.55 billion and the lowest is $1.51 billion. Barrett Business Services posted sales of $1.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year sales of $5.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.83 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Barrett Business Services.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barrett Business Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,522.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,624 shares of company stock valued at $114,280 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 530.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 1,499.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BBSI traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $71.20. 27,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,062. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.56. The company has a market cap of $544.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $74.45.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

