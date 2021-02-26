Analysts Expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.13 Million

Analysts expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to report sales of $21.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.00 million and the lowest is $13.00 million. Cedar Fair posted sales of $257.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year sales of $168.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $160.70 million to $177.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $844.67 million, with estimates ranging from $802.00 million to $891.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.22) by $0.36.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cedar Fair from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cedar Fair by 43.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,444,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,173 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUN traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.17. The stock had a trading volume of 532,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,004. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.68. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $50.10.

Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

