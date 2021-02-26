Analysts Expect Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Franklin Electric posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $1,063,857.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,280.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 15,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,186,384.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,783.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FELE traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $75.06. 203,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,504. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $78.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.82%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

