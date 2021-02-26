Analysts Expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) to Announce $0.60 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.48. Independent Bank reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 185.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $53.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.40 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBCP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Independent Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Independent Bank stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.67. The company had a trading volume of 164,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,427. The company has a market capitalization of $452.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.81. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $21.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBCP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 574.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Independent Bank by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

