Analysts Issue Forecasts for Horizon Technology Finance Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report released on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan expects that the investment management company will earn $1.24 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HRZN. Compass Point downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.73. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 7.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

