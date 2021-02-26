Analysts Offer Predictions for Canopy Growth Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canopy Growth in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CGC. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark cut Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.51.

NASDAQ CGC opened at $33.21 on Thursday. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 291,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,520 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $21,249,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

