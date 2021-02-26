Analysts Offer Predictions for MoneyGram International, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) – Northcoast Research issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of MoneyGram International in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for MoneyGram International’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ MGI opened at $6.97 on Friday. MoneyGram International has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $505.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 484.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 11,983 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 29.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the third quarter valued at $63,000. 36.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

