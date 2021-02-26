Analysts Set Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) PT at $56.80

Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACA. Sidoti downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Arcosa from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CJS Securities cut shares of Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth about $4,006,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 509,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,446,000 after acquiring an additional 95,866 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $57.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.37. Arcosa has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $68.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.43.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcosa will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

