Analysts Set C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Price Target at $148.89

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.89.

AI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $114.31 on Tuesday. C3.ai has a 12-month low of $96.00 and a 12-month high of $183.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.83.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

