Analysts Set Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Target Price at $84.67

Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

DLB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

In other Dolby Laboratories news, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $163,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total transaction of $1,361,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,044 shares of company stock valued at $16,451,164 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $96.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.38 and a 200-day moving average of $81.87. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $98.07. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.