Analysts Set Expectations for Meritage Homes Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Meritage Homes in a research note issued on Sunday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.30 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ Q2 2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.58 EPS.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MTH. BTIG Research cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Shares of MTH opened at $82.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $117.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.62.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $38,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.