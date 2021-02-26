Analysts Set Expectations for Primoris Services Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Primoris Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.10. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Primoris Services’ FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Primoris Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 671 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,925. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $897.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.93 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Primoris Services by 609.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 312.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.91%.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

