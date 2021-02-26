Analysts Set Expectations for Teladoc Health, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a report issued on Sunday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley expects that the health services provider will post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

TDOC has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.31.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $219.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $262.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.84. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $102.01 and a 1-year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $521,955.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,592,229.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $277,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 269,439 shares of company stock worth $60,410,155. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $58,556,000 after purchasing an additional 137,834 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,411 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,510,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

