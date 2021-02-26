Analysts Set TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Target Price at $18.63

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.63.

Several research analysts have commented on TRSWF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. TD Securities cut shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

OTCMKTS TRSWF opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $19.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.29.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

