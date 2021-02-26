Analyzing DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) and Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) and Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DURECT and Mersana Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DURECT $29.56 million 15.57 -$20.58 million ($0.12) -18.88 Mersana Therapeutics $42.12 million 29.87 -$28.21 million ($0.65) -28.26

DURECT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mersana Therapeutics. Mersana Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DURECT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DURECT and Mersana Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DURECT -21.85% -33.98% -12.11% Mersana Therapeutics -8,772.91% -45.16% -37.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DURECT and Mersana Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DURECT 0 0 6 0 3.00 Mersana Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83

DURECT presently has a consensus target price of $6.60, indicating a potential upside of 191.39%. Mersana Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $27.80, indicating a potential upside of 51.33%. Given DURECT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe DURECT is more favorable than Mersana Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

DURECT has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mersana Therapeutics has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.8% of DURECT shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of DURECT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Mersana Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DURECT beats Mersana Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand. Its product pipeline consists of multiple investigational drug candidates in development, such as DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase I and II development stage to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival. The company's oral and injectable delivery technologies are designed to enable new indications and enhanced attributes for small-molecule and biologic drugs, including POSIMIR, an investigational analgesic product intended to deliver bupivacaine to provide up to 3 days of pain relief after surgery. DURECT Corporation markets and sells its ALZET and LACTEL product lines through direct sales force in the United States, as well as through a network of distributors in Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company has strategic collaboration and other agreements with Virginia Commonwealth University Intellectual Property Foundation; Indivior UK Ltd.; Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Sandoz AG; Gilead Sciences, Inc; and Zogenix, Inc. DURECT Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies. Its lead product candidate is XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer, non small cell lung cancer, and other orphan indications. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic research and development partnerships with Merck KGaA and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates utilizing Fleximer. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

