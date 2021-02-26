Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Director Peter D.O. Donhauser Acquires 1,165 Shares

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Director Peter D.O. Donhauser acquired 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $14,760.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,670. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $13.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.51 million, a P/E ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 0.70. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $28.70.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Anavex Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 299.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 18.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

