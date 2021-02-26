Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVXL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVXL. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 299.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 0.70. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.90.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

