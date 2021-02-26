AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $38.00.

AU has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AngloGold Ashanti currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.26.

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $20.66 on Monday. AngloGold Ashanti has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4805 per share. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,346 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,104 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 21,404 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 29.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

