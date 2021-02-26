ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.73-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $355-360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $357.98 million.ANSYS also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.44-6.92 EPS.

Shares of ANSS traded up $6.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $345.27. The stock had a trading volume of 24,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,175. The company’s 50-day moving average is $377.48 and its 200 day moving average is $342.33. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $200.07 and a 12-month high of $413.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.57 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $326.00.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $1,318,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,346,099. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total value of $2,179,036.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,895,576.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,569 shares of company stock valued at $11,495,497 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

