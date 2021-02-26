ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $338.46 on Friday. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $200.07 and a 1 year high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $377.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.33.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total value of $2,179,036.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,895,576.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,569 shares of company stock valued at $11,495,497. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.57.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

